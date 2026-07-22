Viral video of humanoid robot hoeing farm sparks jobs debate
Technology
A video of a humanoid robot using a hoe on a farm just went viral, and it's got people talking about whether AI could take over jobs even in fields like agriculture, long thought to be safe from automation.
The clip, posted by developer FidexCode with the cheeky caption "You should venture into farming, AI is taking tech jobs. Meanwhile AI." quickly sparked debate online.
Sridhar Vembu: passion jobs may remain
The video has many wondering how far AI might go in changing everyday work.
It also brings up earlier thoughts from Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu, who said back in February that while AI will shake up jobs focused on economic value, roles built on passion and community, like farming or teaching, might still have a special place for humans.