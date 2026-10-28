Virgin Galactic to unveil Delta-class spaceship in Arizona New Mexico

The new ship will carry six passengers and aims for up to eight flights a month, way more frequent than the retired VSS Unity.

Plus, fans from over 80 countries can help name it through a public vote.

After the big reveal, flight tests kick off at Spaceport America, with another Delta-class ship expected to join the fleet next year.

Virgin Galactic says it is on track to have two of these ships flying by late 2027, even after some delays for software tweaks.