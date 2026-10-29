Virgin Galactic unveils Apeiron for Q2 2027 flights at $750,000
Virgin Galactic just rolled out Apeiron, its newest spaceplane, aiming to restart commercial space tourism flights in the second quarter of 2027.
The spacecraft arrived at Virgin Galactic's base of operations in New Mexico and will undergo preparations before beginning a series of test flights.
Tickets are set at a hefty $750,000. Passengers get a few minutes of weightlessness and some truly epic views of Earth, definitely not your average vacation.
Apeiron seats 6, flies 8 monthly
Apeiron is a step up from the old VSS Unity: it fits six people instead of four and can fly eight times a month, making trips more frequent and efficient.
With Blue Origin stepping back from space tourism, Virgin Galactic is moving fast to lead the luxury space travel scene and get more ticket holders ready for launch.