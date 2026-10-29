Virgin Galactic unveils Apeiron for Q2 2027 flights at $750,000

Virgin Galactic just rolled out Apeiron, its newest spaceplane, aiming to restart commercial space tourism flights in the second quarter of 2027.

The spacecraft arrived at Virgin Galactic's base of operations in New Mexico and will undergo preparations before beginning a series of test flights.

Tickets are set at a hefty $750,000. Passengers get a few minutes of weightlessness and some truly epic views of Earth, definitely not your average vacation.