Virginia and Oregon sue SpaceX over sexually explicit Grok deepfakes
Virginia and Oregon are suing SpaceX, claiming its Grok AI image tool let users create and share sexually explicit deepfakes, including images involving children.
The states say SpaceX didn't do enough to keep these harmful images off its platforms and misled people about how safe its technology really is.
Lawsuits allege SpaceX broke privacy protections
The lawsuits argue that SpaceX broke state consumer protection laws and failed to protect privacy, causing real emotional harm.
While the company hasn't commented on these new cases yet, SpaceX's AI policy leader, Gabriela Castillo Madrid, recently told New York City officials the company's AI has appropriate safety measures and strict controls in place for its AI products.