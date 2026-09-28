Virginia high school senior launches Raaha AI for neurodivergent jobseekers
A high school senior in Virginia launched Raaha, an AI platform built to help neurodivergent people find jobs that actually fit them.
Her school's Wi-Fi blocks ChatGPT, Claude and similar generative AI tools, she managed to get Raaha off the ground, already attracting over 1,000 users and scanning 20,000 job listings in just two months.
Navya Tuteja urges AI transparency
Navya Tuteja, the student behind Raaha, was inspired by her mom's hearing impairment and noticed how job ads rarely mention what really matters for people with different needs.
She used AI mainly for more mechanical aspects of the project, including parts of the website's design, and has also argued that young founders should be transparent about how they use AI.
Navya argues that young founders should be transparent about how they use AI.