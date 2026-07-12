Virginie Tolle-led French study finds LEAP2 may predict anorexia relapse
Technology
Scientists just found that a hormone called LEAP2 might be the key to predicting when people with anorexia nervosa are at risk of slipping back into old habits.
The study, led by Virginie Tolle in France, looked at how hunger hormones change during recovery and was published in Translational Psychiatry.
LEAP2 tests could prevent anorexia relapse
Higher LEAP2 levels were spotted in patients who relapsed after treatment, which disrupts hunger signals and impulse control.
Researchers think checking LEAP2 through blood tests could help doctors personalize care and prevent future relapses.
Tolle says there is an urgent need for new medicines targeting these hormone imbalances to make recovery safer and more effective.