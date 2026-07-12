Virginie Tolle-led French study finds LEAP2 may predict anorexia relapse Technology Jul 12, 2026

Scientists just found that a hormone called LEAP2 might be the key to predicting when people with anorexia nervosa are at risk of slipping back into old habits.

The study, led by Virginie Tolle in France, looked at how hunger hormones change during recovery and was published in Translational Psychiatry.