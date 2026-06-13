Visa and OpenAI let ChatGPT Shopping and Atlas make purchases
Technology
Visa and OpenAI are joining forces so artificial intelligence (AI) tools like ChatGPT Shopping and Atlas can make purchases for you: think setting your own spending limits or approval rules, and letting the AI handle the rest.
This is all part of Visa's push to make automated, AI-powered shopping safe and easy for everyone.
Visa cites tokenized credentials, experts warn
Visa says it is using strong security like tokenized credentials, real-time fraud checks, and user-controlled permissions.
Still, some experts point out new risks, like AIs making unauthorized buys or getting tricked by scam sites.
Visa promises transparency and control to keep things convenient but trustworthy as this tech rolls out.