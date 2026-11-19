Visa, Mastercard, JPMorgan customer data exposed in cyberattack
What's the story
A major data breach has exposed the personal information of thousands of customers from Visa, Mastercard, and JPMorgan Chase. The incident was carried out by a ransomware group called n0n. According to The Wall Street Journal, the attack highlights the vulnerabilities associated with third-party companies that handle sensitive customer data for financial institutions.
Service continuity
Payment networks unaffected
Visa, Mastercard, and JPMorgan Chase have confirmed that their payment networks and customer services remain unaffected.
A spokesperson for Visa clarified that no payment data such as card numbers was compromised in the incident.
The company said it was a third-party service provider in the Asia-Pacific region that was targeted.
Company responses
Mastercard and JPMorgan Chase's statements
Mastercard confirmed that the breach involved a "limited amount of information from a subset of cardholders enrolled in a specific benefit program."
However, they assured that the exposure has been contained with no impact on their payment network or customers' ability to use their cards.
Meanwhile, JPMorgan Chase revealed that third-party vendors providing services to the bank were targeted in this cyberattack.
Data details
Customer names and email addresses may have been accessed
A spokesperson for JPMorgan Chase said that the attackers likely gained access to marketing data, possibly including customer names and email addresses.
The bank has promised to directly contact affected customers and offer support such as complimentary credit monitoring.
Notably, this incident is not related to a recent service disruption that affected some customers earlier this week.