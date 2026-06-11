Visa plugs payment network into ChatGPT to fix instant checkout
Technology
Visa has plugged its payment network into ChatGPT, so now the AI chatbot can actually recommend stuff and buy it for you at pretty much any store that takes Visa.
This upgrade is meant to fix earlier issues with OpenAI's Instant Checkout, which struggled because of high fees and limited options.
Visa handles approvals and fraud detection
Visa is taking care of payment approvals and fraud detection, adding safety features like spending limits, approval steps, and pre-approved merchant lists to keep things secure.
At a company event in San Francisco, ChatGPT showed off by picking out wireless headphones under $150 based on what you wanted, then buying them for you.