LOADING...
Home / News / Technology News / 'Visual Intelligence' is Apple's most popular AI feature: Tim Cook
'Visual Intelligence' is Apple's most popular AI feature: Tim Cook
The feature helps users comprehend and act on what they see on their phone screens

'Visual Intelligence' is Apple's most popular AI feature: Tim Cook

By Mudit Dube
Jan 30, 2026
01:42 pm
What's the story

Apple CEO Tim Cook has revealed that the company's AI features are widely used by iPhone users. During Apple's fiscal Q1 2026 earnings call, Cook said that most supported iPhones are already using these capabilities. He specifically highlighted one feature, Visual Intelligence, as a major hit among users.

Feature adoption

Cook highlights strong usage of Apple intelligence

Cook said during the earnings call that "the majority of users on enabled iPhones are actively using Apple Intelligence." However, he didn't give specific numbers or details about what "actively using" means. He did mention features like Writing Tools and Clean Up but didn't elaborate on their usage frequency or context.

User preference

Visual intelligence: A standout feature

Cook also highlighted Visual Intelligence as one of the most liked Apple Intelligence features on iPhones. He said it helps users comprehend and act on what they see on their phone screens, making information search, quick actions, and answers across apps easier. In simple terms, it enhances user experience by providing more with what's already there on screen without additional steps.

Advertisement

Language assistance

Live translation feature making a difference

Cook also touched on the Live Translation feature, saying Apple has received positive feedback from users about it. He didn't share specific examples but made it clear that this capability is really helping people communicate across different languages.

Advertisement