'Visual Intelligence' is Apple's most popular AI feature: Tim Cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook has revealed that the company's AI features are widely used by iPhone users. During Apple's fiscal Q1 2026 earnings call, Cook said that most supported iPhones are already using these capabilities. He specifically highlighted one feature, Visual Intelligence, as a major hit among users.

Feature adoption Cook highlights strong usage of Apple intelligence Cook said during the earnings call that "the majority of users on enabled iPhones are actively using Apple Intelligence." However, he didn't give specific numbers or details about what "actively using" means. He did mention features like Writing Tools and Clean Up but didn't elaborate on their usage frequency or context.

User preference Visual intelligence: A standout feature Cook also highlighted Visual Intelligence as one of the most liked Apple Intelligence features on iPhones. He said it helps users comprehend and act on what they see on their phone screens, making information search, quick actions, and answers across apps easier. In simple terms, it enhances user experience by providing more with what's already there on screen without additional steps.

Advertisement