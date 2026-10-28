Visual Studio update adds Copilot chat modes, bulk conflict resolution
Technology
Microsoft just dropped a fresh update for Visual Studio, making life easier for developers.
The star is the upgraded GitHub Copilot Chat, which now offers Agent mode and Ask mode, helping you get things done faster with new Agent and Ask modes.
Plus, Git integration gets a boost with bulk conflict resolution, so sorting out code clashes is way less painful.
Hot exit saves work between sessions
The Hot Exit feature now lets you save your unsaved work between sessions (just turn it on in settings), so accidental shutdowns aren't a nightmare.
There are also new keyboard shortcuts and more ways to tweak fonts and colors, perfect if you like personalizing your coding space.
All in all, this update is about making coding smoother and a bit more fun.