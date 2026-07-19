Space payload built by Vellore Institute students launched aboard Vikram-1
What's the story
The Vellore Institute of Technology, Andhra Pradesh (VIT-AP University) has successfully launched its first-ever experimental space payload, VISWA-M (VIT Satellite Wavelength Analysis Module). The project was conceived, designed, and developed by students and faculty of the university. The payload was carried into orbit aboard the SOLARAS nanosatellite on Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1 launch vehicle from Sriharikota's Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-SHAR) at 12:05pm on Saturday.
Launch details
Minister calls it a proud moment for India
The historic launch was witnessed by Andhra Pradesh's Minister for Education, IT and Electronics Nara Lokesh and his son Devansh.
The minister called it a proud moment for India's scientific and technological progress.
During the mission, Vikram-1 rocket successfully deployed four small satellites with a total payload mass of around 350kg, highlighting India's growing private launch capabilities.
Mission goals
VISWA-M aims to study solar spectrum across different wavelength bands
The primary aim of VISWA-M is to study the solar spectrum across different wavelength bands.
It also aims to demonstrate a cost-effective hosted payload architecture for academic satellite missions and provide baseline datasets for future work on solar spectrum monitoring and miniaturized sensing systems.
The project was developed in collaboration with Bengaluru-based spacetech start-up Grahaa Space under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in 2023.
Student exposure
Mission SIDDHI shows growing role of VIT-AP in space ecosystem
The mission, dubbed Mission SIDDHI, shows the university's growing role in India's emerging space ecosystem.
It gives students invaluable hands-on experience at all levels of space payload development, from conceptual design and system integration to testing and mission operations.
The successful deployment of VISWA-M highlights VIT-AP University's commitment to research-driven education and innovation.
Project impact
Project highlights potential of academic excellence, research, and industry collaboration
The VISWA-M mission highlights the potential of academic excellence, research, and industry collaboration in driving technological innovation.
Ellison Mathe, Director, Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship Cell (IIEC) at VIT-AP University said the project showed a strong partnership with Grahaa Space that gave students an opportunity to participate in a real space mission while equipping them with advanced technical expertise.
Professor Mahesh Miriyala who mentored the student team called it an unforgettable experience.