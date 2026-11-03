Vitalik Buterin at Devcon 8 warns and urges local models
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin just spoke at Devcon eight in India, sharing why AI matters, and why we should be careful with it.
He warned that giving too much data to big tech can lead to hacking and misuse and urged developers to stick with local AI models or use remote ones only in ways that minimize that frontier model's authority.
Buterin cites $6.3B Binance crypto theft
Buterin pointed out how AI can make privacy breaches worse, citing the massive $6.3 billion Binance crypto theft as a wake-up call.
He encouraged developers to keep user data safe and double-check what information AI models are asking for.
He also said social media misinformation is a real problem, suggesting decentralized social media platforms on Ethereum could help people verify what's true and hold companies accountable for their data practices.