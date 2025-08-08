Next Article
Vitamin D in early pregnancy linked to smarter kids
Turns out, moms who have more vitamin D early in pregnancy tend to have kids with better thinking and problem-solving skills by ages 7-12, according to a new study.
Researchers tracked 912 pregnant women and found a clear link between higher vitamin D levels and higher cognitive scores in their children.
Bigger boost for kids of Black mothers
The boost was even bigger for kids of Black mothers, who are more likely to be low on vitamin D—making early screening and supplements especially important.
The takeaway? Making sure moms get enough vitamin D before or early in pregnancy could help set kids up for stronger brain development later on.