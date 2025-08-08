How to check if auto-rickshaw fares are fair

How to use the tool

Just enter your trip details on meterhaaki.com—like distance and time—and it'll show the official fare based on government rates (₹36 for 2km, ₹18 per extra km, and 1.5x at night).

The tool checks this against app prices so you know if something's off.

The creators are also working on a new app called Naviget to make fare checks even easier for daily commuters.