How to check if auto-rickshaw fares are fair
Fed up with confusing auto-rickshaw fares in Bengaluru?
Two engineers, Anmol Sharma and Yash Garg, have built Meter Haaki—a free online calculator that helps you compare what the meter should show versus what ride-hailing apps charge.
It's their way of fighting back against hidden surge pricing and making sure you don't get overcharged.
How to use the tool
Just enter your trip details on meterhaaki.com—like distance and time—and it'll show the official fare based on government rates (₹36 for 2km, ₹18 per extra km, and 1.5x at night).
The tool checks this against app prices so you know if something's off.
The creators are also working on a new app called Naviget to make fare checks even easier for daily commuters.