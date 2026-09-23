Viture launches Vonder glasses without cameras or always listening microphones
Technology
Viture just dropped its new Vonder smart glasses, designed to swap out your regular specs for something a lot smarter.
No cameras or always-listening microphones here, just lightweight (30gm) frames packed with hardware components like microphones and speakers, all while looking like classic eyewear.
Vonder preorders start Sept 28 $299
Vonder glasses let you record audio, take notes, and handle calls hands-free, but only when you say so.
You can pick frame styles, colors, and even add prescription lenses for a custom fit.
There's a Meeting Mode switch with an LED for group chats.
For privacy fans: recordings are deleted after being turned into text.
Preorders start in the US on September 28 at $299; they ship in November.