Vivien He developed Qube to warn of earthquakes under $100
Technology
Qube is a super affordable earthquake detector (think Rubik's Cube size and under $100) created by Vivien He.
It uses a geophone to pick up ground movement and sends alerts via an onboard alarm and text messages, making early warnings way more accessible.
Qube detected M2.3 during LA tests
Tested around Los Angeles between 2020 and 2021, Qube reliably spotted earthquakes above magnitude 3.0 (and even some as small as 2.3).
During a real quake in September 2020, it matched official seismometer data, showing it can seriously help communities stay prepared with quick alerts, all without breaking the bank.