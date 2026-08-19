Vivo gives OriginOS 7 on Android 17 glass-inspired redesign
Technology
Vivo is giving its OriginOS 7 (based on Android 17) a fresh new look, with three glass-inspired interface styles: Liquid Glass, regular glass, and frosted glass.
Each one brings unique transparency and lighting effects, but if you prefer things simple, you can turn them off for a cleaner vibe.
Vivo invites OriginOS 7 beta testers
The home screen will feature a translucent dock with app icons and a search bar, while the Control Center gets more customization: move or remove modules like Wi-Fi or media controls, however you like.
Vivo has already started recruiting users for its beta program so users can test these features and help shape the final version before launch.