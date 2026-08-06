Vivo launches S2 in India with Dimensity 7360-Turbo and OriginOS

Vivo just dropped the S2 in India, the first model in the company's S-lineup in nearly seven years.

The S2 packs a MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo chip, 8GB RAM, and up to 256GB storage, all wrapped around a big AMOLED display.

It runs Android 16-based OriginOS 6 and comes with a hefty battery and fast charging.