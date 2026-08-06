Vivo launches S2 in India with Dimensity 7360-Turbo and OriginOS
Vivo just dropped the S2 in India, the first model in the company's S-lineup in nearly seven years.
The S2 packs a MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo chip, 8GB RAM, and up to 256GB storage, all wrapped around a big AMOLED display.
It runs Android 16-based OriginOS 6 and comes with a hefty battery and fast charging.
Vivo S2 6.83-inch AMOLED, starts ₹39,999
You get a sharp 6.83-inch AMOLED screen (1.5K resolution, smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and super-bright at up to 3,000 nits).
For photos, there's a crisp 50MP main camera on the back and a high-res 32MP selfie shooter up front.
The S2 starts at ₹39,999 (8GB+128GB), and comes in Sapphire Blue, Regal Bronze, or Silk White, available online and offline.
Extras include dual 5G support, an in-display fingerprint scanner for quick unlocks, and IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance for peace of mind.