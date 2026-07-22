Vivo launches T5 Lite 5G with Dimensity 6300, 6,500mAh battery

Vivo just dropped its T5 Lite 5G in India, packing a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip and a massive 6,500mAh battery, so you can scroll or game for hours.

The phone features a roomy 6.74-inch screen with a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and comes in two cool colors: Twilight Shadow and Wave Blue.

You can grab it on Flipkart, Vivo's online store, or at local retailers.