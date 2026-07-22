Vivo launches T5 Lite 5G with Dimensity 6300, 6,500mAh battery
Vivo just dropped its T5 Lite 5G in India, packing a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip and a massive 6,500mAh battery, so you can scroll or game for hours.
The phone features a roomy 6.74-inch screen with a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and comes in two cool colors: Twilight Shadow and Wave Blue.
You can grab it on Flipkart, Vivo's online store, or at local retailers.
T5 Lite starts at ₹19,999
The base model (4GB RAM/128GB storage) starts at ₹19,999; there are also options with more RAM or storage if you need it.
If you pay using eligible HDFC, SBI, or Axis Bank cards, you get an instant ₹1,500 discount.
T5 Lite features 50MP camera
You get a sharp 50MP main camera for your photos and videos.
The T5 Lite supports fast charging (44W), runs Android 16-based OriginOS 6, lets you expand storage up to a whopping 2TB via microSD card, and has an IP65 rating, meaning it's built to handle dust and water-jet resistance without worry.