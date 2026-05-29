Vivo launches wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones up to 75-hour battery
Vivo just launched its first-ever wireless over-ear headphones, called the Vivo Over-Ear Noise-Cancelling Headphones.
They come in two stylish colors, Breeze Purple and Clouds and Mist, and feature a comfy headband design.
With powerful 40mm drivers, up to 58 dB of noise reduction, and a crazy-long battery life of up to 75 hours, these headphones are built for long listening sessions.
Vivo CNY 499 headphones support LDAC
Priced at CNY 499 (about ₹6,000), they support high-quality audio codecs like AAC, SBC, and LDAC.
The Active Noise Cancellation automatically adjusts to your environment, while DeepX 3.0 stereo sound and a customizable 10-band equalizer let you tweak your audio just how you like it.
Bluetooth 5.4 lets you pair up to three devices at once, plus fast USB-C charging gets you back to full power in just 2.5 hours.