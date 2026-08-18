Vivo lists Y31t 5G in India with 7,200mAh battery
Technology
Vivo is all set to launch the Y31t 5G in India, and it's already listed on their official site.
The phone packs a huge 7,200mAh battery with fast 44-watt charging, a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip for smooth performance, and a bright 6.75-inch HD+ display with up to 120Hz refresh rate.
Vivo Y31t price expected under ₹30,000
You'll get three storage options (up to 6GB RAM and 256GB storage), dual rear cameras with a sharp 50MP main sensor, and an 8MP selfie camera.
It runs OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 and supports all the essentials like 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB Type-C.
Available in Crimson Red, Golden Mist, and Seashore colors, expect the price to be under ₹30,000 when it launches soon.