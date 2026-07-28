Vivo revives S series, Amazon India teases S2 launch
Technology
Vivo is reviving its S series after seven years, with the Vivo S2 expected to launch soon, possibly on August 6, 2026.
There's already a teaser page up on Amazon India, so it looks like the wait won't be long.
Vivo S2 rumored 3D display
The Vivo S2 is rumored to feature a 3-D curved display, dual cameras with a 50MP main sensor and 4K video recording on both front and back cameras, and a 7,000mAh battery.
It's likely to run Android 17-based OriginOS and use the MediaTek Dimensity 7360 chip.
Storage options include 8GB of RAM with either 128GB or 256GB of storage, and you'll get to pick from Silk White, Regal Bronze, or Sapphire Blue.