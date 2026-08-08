Vivo S2, Redmi Note 17 and other major gadget launches

The Vivo S2 lands August 11 at ₹39,999, featuring a vibrant 6.83-inch AMOLED display and dual 4K cameras.

The Redmi Note 17 starts at ₹27,999 and arrives August 12 with an upgraded screen and big battery.

CMF's Clip Pro earbuds (about ₹10,000) go on sale globally in September after launching in select countries this month.

OPPO's A7 Pro Max stands out for its huge battery and Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chipset.

And if you're into next-level binge-watching, LG's new TV packs Dynamic QNED Color Pro, Precision Dimming Ultra, and up to 330Hz Motion Booster for a seriously immersive experience.