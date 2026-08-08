Vivo S2, Redmi Note 17 and other major gadget launches
This week was packed with new gadgets: Vivo brought back its S Series in India with the stylish Vivo S2, and Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 17.
CMF by Nothing dropped its Clip Pro earbuds; OPPO introduced the A7 Pro Max (with a massive 10,000mAh battery!), and LG showed off a giant 115-inch QNED Evo TV for home entertainment fans.
Device prices and launch details
The Vivo S2 lands August 11 at ₹39,999, featuring a vibrant 6.83-inch AMOLED display and dual 4K cameras.
The Redmi Note 17 starts at ₹27,999 and arrives August 12 with an upgraded screen and big battery.
CMF's Clip Pro earbuds (about ₹10,000) go on sale globally in September after launching in select countries this month.
OPPO's A7 Pro Max stands out for its huge battery and Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chipset.
And if you're into next-level binge-watching, LG's new TV packs Dynamic QNED Color Pro, Precision Dimming Ultra, and up to 330Hz Motion Booster for a seriously immersive experience.