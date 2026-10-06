Vivo to roll out OriginOS 7 in India October 2026
Vivo's new OriginOS 7 update is officially rolling out in India by the end of October 2026.
Announced alongside new phones like the X Fold 6 and S2 FE, the update will first hit recent flagships such as the X Fold 5 and X300 series, then expand to more models through next year.
OriginOS 7 adds AI and multitasking
Built on Android 17, OriginOS 7 brings smoother animations (thanks to Fluid Motion), cooler visuals with Dynamic Translucent Material, and smarter device interactions using Jovi AI.
You will also get fresh lock screen customizations (the Wiggle and Glint Theme) and can even hang out with virtual AI Pet Pals.
Plus, multitasking gets easier with Origin Workbench, which allows users to work with up to five applications simultaneously, and a handy AI Cross-App Drag feature to move text or images between apps in a snap.