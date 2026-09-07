Viyoohan, 8, creates Urban Wild Watch to document neighborhood wildlife
Technology
Viyoohan, just eight years old, created an app called Urban Wild Watch to help people report wildlife like coyotes and bears spotted in their neighborhoods.
The goal? Make it easy for communities to document animal sightings and keep everyone (humans and animals) safer.
Users can log details about what they saw, where it happened, and even direct users toward the appropriate people or organizations to contact.
App uses AI logs 150+ sightings
The app already has more than 150 sightings from across Canada and the US
Viyoohan built Urban Wild Watch using AI tools: he planned with Claude and designed features with Lovable, all in just a few days.
To protect animals, the app only shows general locations on its map so crowds don't gather at exact spots.