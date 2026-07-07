VLT study by Cyrielle Opitom supports JWST findings on 3I/ATLAS

Comet 3I/ATLAS preserves early planetary isotopes

3I/ATLAS was born far from its parent star, in a protoplanetary disk, and has far more carbon-12 than comets we know here.

This hints it formed when carbon-13 was very rare across the galaxy.

Its nitrogen ratios also match what we see at the edges of planet-forming zones like our Kuiper Belt.

Scientists think it was ejected into space by a passing star or a gravitational interaction, a dramatic journey that makes this comet a real time capsule for early planetary history.