VOC Port in Thoothukudi launches PortGPT 1st generative AI app

VOC Port achieves nearly 94% renewables

At the launch, Minister Sonowal applauded VOC Port's push for sustainability: renewable energy now offsets nearly 94% of the port's energy-consumption equivalent, leading to a big drop in carbon emissions.

The port also teamed up with Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya for research and greener logistics.

Plus, an IIM Calcutta case study highlighted VOC's shift toward sustainable maritime growth.