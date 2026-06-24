VOC Port in Thoothukudi launches PortGPT 1st generative AI app
Technology
VOC Port in Thoothukudi just made history by launching PortGPT, the first generative AI app for any major Indian port.
Unveiled in June 2026 by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, this new tech is set to make port operations smarter with real-time data and faster decision-making.
VOC Port achieves nearly 94% renewables
At the launch, Minister Sonowal applauded VOC Port's push for sustainability: renewable energy now offsets nearly 94% of the port's energy-consumption equivalent, leading to a big drop in carbon emissions.
The port also teamed up with Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya for research and greener logistics.
Plus, an IIM Calcutta case study highlighted VOC's shift toward sustainable maritime growth.