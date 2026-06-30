VOC Port launches PortGPT, India's 1st port generative AI app
Technology
VOC Port Authority has rolled out PortGPT, the country's first generative AI app for a major port.
Launched by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, the app is designed to make port operations smarter: think faster decisions and smoother workflows.
VOC port reports emissions down 45%
Built with Sahana Systems on BharatGPT tech, PortGPT gives real-time data to boost efficiency as part of India's big Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047 plan.
On top of that, VOC Port shared its first Sustainability Report: renewable energy now offsets nearly 94% of its energy consumption equivalent, net carbon emissions are down 45%, and they have teamed up with Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya for research and innovation.