VOC Port launches PortGPT, India's 1st port generative AI app

VOC port reports emissions down 45%

Built with Sahana Systems on BharatGPT tech, PortGPT gives real-time data to boost efficiency as part of India's big Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047 plan.

On top of that, VOC Port shared its first Sustainability Report: renewable energy now offsets nearly 94% of its energy consumption equivalent, net carbon emissions are down 45%, and they have teamed up with Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya for research and innovation.