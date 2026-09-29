VodafoneThree to launch Vodafone TV in UK this October
Technology
VodafoneThree has announced Vodafone TV in the UK will arrive in the UK in October for new and existing customers with home broadband, 5G Broadband, or mobile plans.
It's a one-stop box for live TV, popular streaming apps like Netflix and HBO Max, and cloud gaming, all bundled together to make switching between shows and games super easy.
Vodafone TV streams 70+ channels online
You get 70-plus live channels and loads of on-demand content from big names like the BBC and Channel 4, all streamed online (no satellite dish needed).
The set-top box supports sharp 4K visuals with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos sound.
You can also add services like Disney+ or Spotify monthly.
For gamers, there are more than 300 cloud games to play.