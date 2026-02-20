VoicERA is India's open-source voice AI stack

VoicERA runs on the BHASHINI National Language Infrastructure and works both in the cloud and on local servers. It's built for flexibility—government agencies, researchers, and startups can all use it without getting stuck with one vendor or redoing work others have already done.

VoicERA helps people who aren't fluent in English or Hindi

By using data and tools from the BHASHINI National Language Infrastructure (which supports multiple Indian languages and dialects), VoicERA helps people who aren't fluent in English or standard Hindi access digital services.

Think voice-enabled helplines for farmers or easy access to government schemes—all in your own language.

It's a big step toward making public services truly accessible for everyone, especially in rural areas or for anyone who prefers speaking over typing.