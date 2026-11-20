Voyager 1 at 25.9 billion km, 1 light-day from Earth
Voyager 1, launched way back in 1977, has now traveled an incredible 25.9 billion kilometers from Earth (that's officially 1 light-day away).
Its next big stop? Passing within 1.7 light-years of the star Gliese 445 (but don't hold your breath: it'll get there in about 40,000 years).
Before that, it's heading into the Oort Cloud at the edge of our solar system.
Voyager 1 sending interstellar data
Since crossing into interstellar space in 2012, Voyager 1 has been sending back data on regions packed with interstellar gas and dust.
It should reach the Oort Cloud's inner edge in around 300 years.
Even as its power fades and instruments eventually go quiet, Voyager keeps pushing boundaries and reminding us just how far human curiosity can travel.