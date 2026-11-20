Voyager 1, launched way back in 1977, has now traveled an incredible 25.9 billion kilometers from Earth (that's officially 1 light-day away).

Its next big stop? Passing within 1.7 light-years of the star Gliese 445 (but don't hold your breath: it'll get there in about 40,000 years).

Before that, it's heading into the Oort Cloud at the edge of our solar system.