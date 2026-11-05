Voyager 1 to reach 1 light-day from Earth Nov 18

Voyager 1, NASA's legendary space probe, is set to become the first human-made object to reach one light-day from Earth on November 18, 2026.

That means it will be approximately 16.09 billion miles away, so far that messages take a full day just to get there.

Launched back in 1977 to explore the outer planets, Voyager has been cruising through interstellar space since 2012.