Wabi raises $55 million, valued at $1.25B as personal AI messenger
Technology
Wabi, an AI startup, just raised $55 million from top investors like IVP and Andreessen Horowitz, pushing its value to $1.25 billion.
The company is moving away from simple app-building and focusing on becoming your go-to personal AI messenger: think help with daily stuff, all in one place.
Eugenia Kuyda's Wabi builds chat mini-apps
Founded by Eugenia Kuyda, Wabi's latest version lets you build mini-apps for things like meal planning or creating fitness plans right inside the chat.
This move follows a bigger trend of smarter AI agents (like Instinct's recent $10 billion valuation).
With fresh funding and support from leaders at Shopify and Salesforce.