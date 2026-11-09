Walmart raises Onn Google TV device prices by $10 again
Technology
Walmart just raised prices on its Onn Google TV streaming gadgets again.
Each device now costs $10 more, with entry-level models starting at about $40 (up from just $15 prior to this year).
The Onn 4K Pro is now $69.98, the 4K Plus is $59.98, and their streaming sticks are also pricier.
Even with the increase, Onn devices are still pretty competitive for budget streamers.
Walmart keeps Onn TVs around $250
While the streaming devices got more expensive, Walmart's Onn Google TV sets are sticking to their original launch prices, starting around $250.
Looks like Walmart wants to keep its TVs attractive for shoppers even as other tech gets pricier.