Walmart raises Onn Google TV device prices by $10 again

Walmart just raised prices on its Onn Google TV streaming gadgets again.

Each device now costs $10 more, with entry-level models starting at about $40 (up from just $15 prior to this year).

The Onn 4K Pro is now $69.98, the 4K Plus is $59.98, and their streaming sticks are also pricier.

Even with the increase, Onn devices are still pretty competitive for budget streamers.