Walmart unveils 'Walmart Agent Gateway' authorizing AI assistants to shop

Walmart just dropped some new AI features, "Walmart Agent Gateway" that let you authorize AI assistants (like ChatGPT or Gemini) to shop for you.

It will roll out "Agent Profiles" next month. You can set spending limits, track purchases separately, and even pull the plug on these agents whenever you want.

It's Walmart's way of making shopping smoother and a bit smarter, especially compared to Amazon's tighter rules on third-party AI.