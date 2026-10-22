Walmart unveils 'Walmart Agent Gateway' authorizing AI assistants to shop
Walmart just dropped some new AI features, "Walmart Agent Gateway" that let you authorize AI assistants (like ChatGPT or Gemini) to shop for you.
It will roll out "Agent Profiles" next month. You can set spending limits, track purchases separately, and even pull the plug on these agents whenever you want.
It's Walmart's way of making shopping smoother and a bit smarter, especially compared to Amazon's tighter rules on third-party AI.
Walmart says AI cannot access cards
Worried about security? Walmart says these AI helpers can't see your payment card data, and you can block them if they cross any lines.
The best part: anyone with a Walmart account can use these tools (no paid membership needed).
Mizuho analyst David Bellinger points out that this move shows real trust in AI-powered shopping from the top down.