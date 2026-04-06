Walmart's $30 Onn 4K with Google TV appears before launch Technology Apr 06, 2026

Walmart's latest streaming gadget, the Onn 4K Streaming Device, just popped up in stores before its official launch, spotted by a Reddit user.

Aimed at replacing Chromecast with Google TV, this $30 device runs on Google TV with Gemini and packs more power than Walmart's older models.

It looks like Walmart is stepping up its game for anyone wanting affordable 4K streaming.