Walmart's $30 Onn 4K with Google TV appears before launch
Walmart's latest streaming gadget, the Onn 4K Streaming Device, just popped up in stores before its official launch, spotted by a Reddit user.
Aimed at replacing Chromecast with Google TV, this $30 device runs on Google TV with Gemini and packs more power than Walmart's older models.
It looks like Walmart is stepping up its game for anyone wanting affordable 4K streaming.
Onn includes voice remote, HDMI extender
For the price, you get 4K streaming, 2GB of RAM, 8GB of storage, a quad-core processor with a Mali G57 GPU, plus handy extras like an HDMI extender, and a voice remote.
This new Onn device sits right between Walmart's cheaper $20 full-HD stick and its $25 4K puck, so it could be a sweet spot for budget-minded streamers.
Walmart repeats early device releases
Walmart has a habit of putting out devices before their official release date.
This early appearance fits that pattern, so if you're curious or want to try something new without waiting for launch day, keep an eye out at your local store!