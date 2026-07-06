Waning crescent moon meets Pleiades July 11 at 3am.
Technology
Set your alarms for three a.m. BST on July 11, because the waning crescent moon is teaming up with the Pleiades, one of the sky's coolest star clusters.
If you're in London (or anywhere with a clear view east-northeast), you'll catch this rare pairing just before dawn.
The moon will show off a skinny crescent, glowing softly with only 15% of its surface lit, while the Pleiades cluster hangs close by on its darker side.
Mars low in Taurus visible north/south
If you look carefully, you might also spot Mars hanging low in Taurus near the horizon, though it could be tricky as the sky brightens.
This cosmic meetup isn't just for folks in the north; people in the southern hemisphere can catch it too when Taurus rises in their northeast.