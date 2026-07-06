Waning crescent moon meets Pleiades July 11 at 3am. Technology Jul 06, 2026

Set your alarms for three a.m. BST on July 11, because the waning crescent moon is teaming up with the Pleiades, one of the sky's coolest star clusters.

If you're in London (or anywhere with a clear view east-northeast), you'll catch this rare pairing just before dawn.

The moon will show off a skinny crescent, glowing softly with only 15% of its surface lit, while the Pleiades cluster hangs close by on its darker side.