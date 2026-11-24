Want GTA 6-style selfies and photos? Try these ChatGPT prompts
What's the story
Since the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) on November 19, Instagram users have been sharing AI-generated portraits inspired by the game's unique art style. These images capture elements like neon sunsets, palm-lined streets, and cel-shaded faces. The trend is mainly driven by ChatGPT's image generation tool, which can create these artworks in under a minute. Here's how you can use it to transform your selfies and photos into Vice City-style art.
Process
Steps to create a GTA 6-style image
To create a GTA 6-style image, start by logging into the ChatGPT app on your device or visit chatgpt.com.
Then, upload a clear and well-lit photo where your face is clearly visible.
Use a prompt like: "Turn this photo into a GTA 6 portrait, keeping my face, hair, and skin tone identical. Set me on a sunset Vice City street with palm trees and pastel Art Deco buildings. Use bold outlines, cel-shaded lighting, and a pink, orange, and teal palette."
Customization
Tips to get better results
If the generated image doesn't look right, you can send a follow-up instruction to fix that part. For example, you could say something like make the background more vibrant or add more palm trees.
Once you're satisfied with the result, just tap on it to open and save it on your phone or computer.
This way, you can create unique and personalized GTA 6-style artworks from your selfies.
Optimization
Things to remember
For best results, use a front-facing photo with even lighting. This is because side angles and dim shots can often alter the appearance of the face in generated images.
You can also add keep the face true to the original photo to any prompt you write yourself.
To ensure your image fits Instagram posts, Stories, and Reels covers, ask for a 4:5 or 9:16 frame.
Caution
What to avoid?
When using ChatGPT's image generation tool, keep in mind that the photos you upload may be used to train OpenAI's models unless you disable the "Improve the model for everyone" option under Data controls in Settings.
It's also advisable not to upload photos of children or people who haven't given their consent.
Lastly, remember these images are fan-made and not affiliated with Rockstar Games, so avoid using them commercially.