To create a GTA 6-style image, start by logging into the ChatGPT app on your device or visit chatgpt.com.

Then, upload a clear and well-lit photo where your face is clearly visible.

Use a prompt like: "Turn this photo into a GTA 6 portrait, keeping my face, hair, and skin tone identical. Set me on a sunset Vice City street with palm trees and pastel Art Deco buildings. Use bold outlines, cel-shaded lighting, and a pink, orange, and teal palette."