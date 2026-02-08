Want to live longer? Mix up your workouts
Technology
Switching up your workouts might actually help you live longer, says a new Harvard study.
Tracking over 111,000 people for decades, researchers found that those who mixed different types of exercise had a 19% lower risk of dying from any cause.
If you're active and keep things fresh with variety, that risk drops even more—by 21%.
Best activities for longevity
Mixing in activities like walking (17% lower risk), tennis or racquet sports (15%), rowing or calisthenics (14%), running/resistance training (13%), and jogging (11%) all showed real benefits.
Changing up your routine also cut deaths from heart disease, cancer, and respiratory issues.
But heads up: the perks seemed to level off after about 20 hours of exercise per week.