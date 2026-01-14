Want to live longer? Take care of your teeth

People with more sound or filled teeth had a better chance of living longer than those with missing or decayed teeth. In fact, the number of healthy and treated teeth was a stronger sign of longevity than just counting how many "good" teeth someone had.

Going toothless isn't just about looks

Adults without any natural teeth faced a 1.7 times higher risk of dying compared to those with at least 21 teeth.

Another study found that older adults struggling with chewing or other oral issues needed more long-term care and were also more likely to die sooner.

Taking care of your smile isn't just for photos—it could actually add years to your life.