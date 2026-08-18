Warp launches Warp Factories to help teams build AI projects
Warp just dropped Warp Factories, a new tool that makes building and running AI projects way easier.
Instead of starting from zero, teams get a ready-made setup where AI agents help with everything from sorting tasks to checking code.
The idea is to save time and make it simple for companies, even smaller ones, to bring AI into their workflow.
Warp Factories automates about 30% weekly
Warp Factories connects smoothly with coding models like Codex and Claude Code, plus tools you probably already use (think Slack, Jira, Linear, and Teams).
Right now, it can automate about one-third of the work, so engineers spend less time on repetitive stuff and more on creative problem-solving.
Zack Lloyd, CEO of Warp, says, "We automate like 30% of our tasks, 30 to 35% on a weekly basis," and "as models improve, as the context improves, as the harness improves, I think that that number is going to go up over time."