Warp launches Warp Factories to help teams build AI projects

Warp Factories connects smoothly with coding models like Codex and Claude Code, plus tools you probably already use (think Slack, Jira, Linear, and Teams).

Right now, it can automate about one-third of the work, so engineers spend less time on repetitive stuff and more on creative problem-solving.

Zack Lloyd, CEO of Warp, says, "We automate like 30% of our tasks, 30 to 35% on a weekly basis," and "as models improve, as the context improves, as the harness improves, I think that that number is going to go up over time."