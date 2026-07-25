Washington, D.C. area outage cuts over 3GW in seconds

The PJM grid took more than 10 minutes to stabilize after the event. Experts say this is a wake-up call: as AI keeps booming, energy demands are skyrocketing.

To help prevent future chaos, companies like ON.Energy are rolling out advanced battery systems to smooth out power hiccups, and grid managers are making new rules so big facilities can handle disruptions better.

With data centers set to account for four times their current share of grid power by 2040, fixing these weak spots is becoming urgent.