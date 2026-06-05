Watch: Humanoid robot accidentally kicks child during a demo

A humanoid robot has gone viral after inadvertently kicking a child in the stomach during a public demonstration. The incident has raised questions about the safety of increasingly capable robots. While the incident drew immediate attention, many viewers also noted the robot's improved balance and control, as it quickly stabilized itself after the mishap.

Recovery response Robot's quick recovery sparks debate on improving robotic stability The robot's quick recovery after the incident has sparked a debate on whether this is a sign of improving robotic stability or just luck. The incident, which took place during a live demonstration, was first reported by Shanghai Daily. The footage shows a remotely operated humanoid robot with a bright blue wig accidentally kicking a child while performing its routine in front of an audience.

Regulatory measures China's initiative for unique digital identity for humanoid robots China is not only ramping up humanoid robot development but also working on a regulatory framework. The country recently launched a nationwide program aimed at giving each domestically produced humanoid robot a unique digital identity. The initiative, called the Humanoid Full Lifecycle Management Service Platform, will track robots from manufacturing and deployment to eventual retirement and recycling.

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Digital tracking Over 28,000 robots receive digital identification codes The program is being led by the Humanoid Robotics and Embodied Intelligence Standardisation Committee under China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. So far, more than 100 domestic manufacturers have signed up for the initiative, with over 28,000 robots across some 200 models receiving digital identification codes. This move highlights China's ambition to dominate the humanoid robotics industry, which has seen rapid growth in recent years.

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Innovative use South Korea uses humanoid robots for fashion runway show South Korea is also using humanoid robots in innovative ways. Recently, these machines took to the fashion runway in Seoul for a futuristic showcase organized by Galaxy Corporation. The robots walked alongside human models, mimicking their movements and poses with surprising precision. This event was just one part of the spectacle that included choreographed dance performances and a robot boxing contest where attendees could control humanoid robots using a mirroring system translating human movements into real-time robotic actions.