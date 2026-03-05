Watch: SpaceX's 'space jellyfish' launch lights up Florida's sky

This Falcon 9 carried 29 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit, marking another Starlink launch of 2026. The rocket's booster (B1080) stuck its landing on the droneship A Shortfall of Gravitas just over eight minutes after liftoff.

How to spot such launches?

The "space jellyfish" shows up when early morning sunlight hits a rocket's exhaust as it climbs through the atmosphere, making those wild colors and shapes.

If you want to catch it yourself, aim for an early morning launch during civil twilight—beaches facing east on Florida's Space Coast are perfect spots.

For upcoming launches, check out Spaceflight Now or SpaceX's official site.