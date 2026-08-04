Waymo makes self driving taxis available to all Dallas riders
Technology
Waymo just made its self-driving taxis available to everyone in Dallas: no more waitlist.
You can hop into a ride using the Waymo app, though airport trips to Dallas Love Field aren't ready yet as they're still being tested.
About 150,000 tried Waymo in Dallas
Waymo began testing on Dallas streets in 2025 and started limited public rides earlier this year, with about 150,000 people trying it out so far.
The cars are electric Jaguar I-Paces, kept running by Avis Budget Group.
Service sometimes pauses for bad weather (like the heavy rain hiccup back in May), but you can check real-time status in the app.