Waymo vehicle breaches Harlesden cordon, company says human was driving
Technology
A Waymo self-driving car accidentally drove through a police cordon in Harlesden, northwest London, on April 22, while officers were investigating a double stabbing.
Police quickly stopped the vehicle and bystanders caught the moment on their phones.
Waymo launches London driverless pilot
Waymo clarified that a human was actually driving during the incident, not the car's autonomous system.
The mix-up spotlights how tricky it can be to introduce self-driving cars into new cities like London, especially outside their usual test zones.
The company just launched its driverless pilot in several London boroughs after announcing its London expansion last October.