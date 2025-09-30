Next Article
Waymo's self-driving car pulled over by police for illegal U-turn
Technology
A Waymo self-driving car got pulled over by police in San Bruno, California, after making an illegal U-turn—no human behind the wheel.
Officers had to figure out what to do since there was no driver to ticket, but the car did stop right away when signaled.
Waymo is reviewing the incident
Police ended up chatting with Waymo through the car's internal system.
The San Bruno Police joked about it with a "no driver, no hands, no clue" comment.
Meanwhile, Waymo says they're reviewing what happened and are focused on learning from these moments to make their tech safer.
New laws are also in the works so companies—not just drivers—can be held responsible when autonomous cars break traffic rules.