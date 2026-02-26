'We are nowhere near frontier models': Wingify's Paras Chopra
Paras Chopra, founder of Wingify, didn't hold back at the ET AI Awards 2025—he said, "We are nowhere near frontier models and everyone knows it," pointing to a big gap in GPU access compared to the US.
Shift from chasing quick profits to deep research
Chopra thinks Indian businesses need to shift from chasing quick profits to actually building for the future.
He urged companies to reinvest their earnings into deep research, not just short-term wins, if India wants world-class AI products.
This was part of a panel with Meraki Labs's Peeyush Ranjan and ET's Samidha Sharma.
Ranjan offers hope, sees AI as a road roller
While Chopra sounded worried, Ranjan offered hope—he believes India can use its huge scale and creativity in areas like education and healthcare.
As he put it: "AI is a road roller flattening advantages. The question now is: who can solve messy problems most creatively and move fastest?"