Weak 'Password1' left since 2012 exposed 3,300 people, mostly children
On November 1, 2024, a data breach exposed personal information of 3,300 people, mostly children, all because someone used "Password1" and never changed it for over a decade.
The account, called Test 2, was left wide open since 2012.
After the breach, Ogi Networks Limited (ONL) and Data Cymru were criticized by the U.K.'s Information Commissioner's Office for failing to protect data properly.
Hackers encrypted 182.7GB and stole 42GB
Hackers encrypted a massive 182.7GB of files and stole another 42GB from projects supporting children and families.
Thankfully, there is no sign anyone misused the stolen information.
Still, both organizations violated UK GDPR rules by not having adequate security.
Since then, ONL has started regular account checks and added multifactor authentication to help keep things safer going forward.