Weak 'Password1' left since 2012 exposed 3,300 people, mostly children

On November 1, 2024, a data breach exposed personal information of 3,300 people, mostly children, all because someone used "Password1" and never changed it for over a decade.

The account, called Test 2, was left wide open since 2012.

After the breach, Ogi Networks Limited (ONL) and Data Cymru were criticized by the U.K.'s Information Commissioner's Office for failing to protect data properly.